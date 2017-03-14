Mysuru doctor gets help of Bengaluru police after toll booth employee mistakenly transfers Rs 4 lakh instead of Rs 40 from his debit card

Bengaluru, March14:The assistance of Bengaluru police was sought on Saturday after a toll booth employee mistakenly transferred Rs 4 lakh instead of Rs 40 from a passenger’s account.

The incident occurred at the Gundmi toll gate on the Kochi-Mumbai National Highway near Udupi around 10:30 PM when a Mysuru-based doctor handed the employee his debit card. After swiping the card, the employee than gave the doctor the receipt of the transaction.

Following the transaction, the doctor received a message of the transaction where it said that Rs 4 lakh had been debited from his account. When the doctor complained to the toll booth about the erroneous transaction, they refused to acknowledge it.

It was only after the doctor, along with his chauffeur, went to a nearby police station that the toll employees acknowledged the mistake and decided to reimburse the money. When they offered the doctor a cheque of the total debited amount, he refused to take it saying that he only wanted cash.

The cash arrangements were made around 4 AM in the morning when the toll gate employee contacted the collection company.