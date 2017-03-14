Mysuru doctor gets help of Bengaluru police after toll booth employee mistakenly transfers Rs 4 lakh instead of Rs 40 from his debit card
Bengaluru, March14:The assistance of Bengaluru police was sought on Saturday after a toll booth employee mistakenly transferred Rs 4 lakh instead of Rs 40 from a passenger’s account.
Following the transaction, the doctor received a message of the transaction where it said that Rs 4 lakh had been debited from his account. When the doctor complained to the toll booth about the erroneous transaction, they refused to acknowledge it.
It was only after the doctor, along with his chauffeur, went to a nearby police station that the toll employees acknowledged the mistake and decided to reimburse the money. When they offered the doctor a cheque of the total debited amount, he refused to take it saying that he only wanted cash.
The cash arrangements were made around 4 AM in the morning when the toll gate employee contacted the collection company.