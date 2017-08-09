N.Korea gets ready for attack on Guam islands

August 9, 2017 | By :
N.Korea gets ready for attack on Guam islands

Pyongyang,August9:North Korea’s military is “examining the operational plan” to strike areas around the US territory of Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles, state-run news agency KCNA said early Wednesday local time.

Specifically, the statement mentioned a potential strike on Andersen Air Force Base designed “to send a serious warning signal to the US.”
The base is one of two on the Pacific island, which are the closest bases on US soil to North Korea, and represent the westernmost tip of the country’s military might.
The North Korea comments were published after US President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang that if it continued to threaten the US, it would “face fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

The North’s official news agency said it was considering a plan to fire medium-to-long-range rockets at Guam, where US strategic bombers are based.

It quoted an earlier military statement from Tuesday. President Donald Trump threatened Pyongyang with “fire and fury” on the same day.

The exchanges mark a sharp rise in rhetoric between the two countries.

The UN recently approved further economic sanctions on North Korea, which Pyongyang said were a “violent violation of our sovereignty”, warning the US would “pay a price”.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Lone wolf shooting attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs kills 26, injures 20 
Indian students attacked in Italy: Sushma Swaraj personally monitoring the situation, asks students not to worry
One terminal at JNPT port has been affected due to the attack of Petya at Maersk’s Hague office
Dortmund bus attack suspect arrested by German police
Seven arrested in UK Parliament attack
London attack: British police arrests seven in connection with the incident
Israeli army says Hamas has 15 cross-border ‘terror’ tunnels to attack Israel
Top