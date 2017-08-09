N.Korea gets ready for attack on Guam islands
Pyongyang,August9:North Korea’s military is “examining the operational plan” to strike areas around the US territory of Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles, state-run news agency KCNA said early Wednesday local time.
The North’s official news agency said it was considering a plan to fire medium-to-long-range rockets at Guam, where US strategic bombers are based.
It quoted an earlier military statement from Tuesday. President Donald Trump threatened Pyongyang with “fire and fury” on the same day.
The exchanges mark a sharp rise in rhetoric between the two countries.
The UN recently approved further economic sanctions on North Korea, which Pyongyang said were a “violent violation of our sovereignty”, warning the US would “pay a price”.