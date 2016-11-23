N-pact ‘significant outcome’ of PM’s Japan visit: Government

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Japan visit had a “significant outcome” in terms of the agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the Rajya Sabha was told on Wednesday.

“This agreement opens up new avenues of civil nuclear energy cooperation with international partners,” Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar told the House.

This will help rapidly expand the non-fossil fuel segment of energy production and contribute towards India keeping its commitments under the Paris Agreement, he added.

Akbar was making an official statement in the upper House on Modi’s Japan visit for the annual summit meeting on November 11-12, 2016.

The annual summit meeting mechanism had commenced in 2006, the same year when the India-Japan relationship was upgraded to Strategic and Global Partnership.

“The agreement is the first of its kind that Japan has signed with a non-signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and underlines international recognition of our responsible record,” the minister said.

He informed the House that Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe attached great importance to Modi’s visit, which was evident from the fact that he spent a lot of time with the Indian Prime Minister.

“Prime Minister Abe spent about nine hours during a crucial Diet (Japanese parliament) session with Prime Minister Modi, which conveys the importance that PM Abe attached to the visit,” Akbar said.

Modi’s discussions with Abe were wide ranging and covered bilateral, regional and international issues.

As a special gesture, Prime Minister Abe travelled together with the Prime Minister on Shinkansen High Speed Train to visit Kawasaki High Speed Rail facility in Kobe, he told the House.

During the discussions between the two countries, the Japanese side was sensitised about India’s concerns on cross-border terrorism.

“Prime Minister Abe condemned terrorism in strongest terms in all its forms and manifestations in the spirit of zero-tolerance, the minister said.

Abe joined Modi in calling upon all countries to implement UNSC Resolution 1267 and other relevant resolutions designating terrorist entities.

A call was also made for elimination of terrorists’ safe havens and infrastructure, he said.

“All countries were urged to deal effectively with trans-national terrorism emanating from their territory and to stop cross-border movement of terrorists,” the minister told the House.

PM Abe, along with PM Modi, called upon Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, including the November 2008 Mumbai attack and the 2016 Pathankot attack, to justice, Akbar said.

The two Prime Ministers also reviewed the defence and security cooperation and expressed satisfaction at broad-basing and deepening of this cooperation.

“They felt that India-Japan relationship is one of the key relationships of the 21st century, which will play a critical role in ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” the minister added.

