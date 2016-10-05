Naagin star Mouni Roy walks out of an interview after being asked about a lip job

Mumbai,Oct5:Naagin is returning with its second season this October 8. Muni Roy will be seen in a double role this time. But while the fans are crazy about Mouni’s acting prowess, she did something which shocked media personnel present at the launch event of Naagin 2.

Recent reports claimed that Mouni has undergone a makeover and has gone under the knife. There were numerous sites speculating that the Naagin star went for a lip job and the difference in the look is very much visible.

While talking to the media, she was asked the question and she walked out of the interview. Mouni told the online portal, “You can check my pictures on Instagram and you will get your answer.” Immediately she stormed off telling them that she ‘won’t do an interview ever’ with them.

Sometimes, celebrities need to realise that as public icons, they will have to face certain difficult and personal questions. You can dodge them but you can’t throw tantrums like this.