Naam charcha ghars’ of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa cleansed by Haryana police

Chandigarh, Aug 28: Haryana Police has sanitised 103 ‘naam charcha ghars’ of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa in different districts, and recovered 14 motorcycles, one tractor, four other two-wheelers and one car, besides, a large number of weapons and other objectionable items. This was disclosed by Director General of Police BS Sandhu while addressing a press conference in Panchkula, near here today.

He said that 17 naam charcha ghars have been sanitised in district Fatehabad, 13 in district Ambala, 10 each in districts Kurukshetra and Karnal, nine each in districts Kaithal and Panipat, seven in district Yamunanagar, six in district Jind, four each in district Panchkula and Hisar, three in district Bhiwani, two each in districts Sonepat, Jhajjar, Hansi and Rewari and one each in districts in Gurugram, Faridabad and Rohtak. The DGP said that one big knife, one sword and 18 gandasi were recovered from the naam charcha ghars.

Apart from this, 104 sticks, 48 iron rods, 21 bottles of diesel, petrol and kerosene, two grass cutter swords, three axes, five sickles, two saws, two scissors, one sumba, one barma, three palte, five khurpas, 2574 lathis and dandas, 41 kasi, one dinga, five katte medicine marka rehmat, five peti marka milkan (15 box), two litre kerosene, two bundles rope, ten jhadus, five katte stone, one CCTV camera recording, 24 small knives, screw driver, six kulhadi, five iron pipe, one drill machine box among other things.