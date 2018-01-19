Nadal cruises into Australian Open pre-quarters

Melbourne, Jan 19: World no. 1 Rafael Nadal stormed into the fourth round of the Australian Open after defeating Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur here on Friday.

The Spaniard continued his straightforward progress as he edged past Dzumhur 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 to wrap up his third-round vict ory in an hour and 50 minutes.

Nadal’s quest for 17th Grand Slam and second Australian Open title will continue when he meets Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov also advanced into the round of 16 after winning a tough match against 30th seed Andrey Rublev.

Third seed Dimitrov won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in high temperatures on Rod Laver Arena.

He will now lock horns with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios who outplayed Jo-Wilfried Tsongaon Day Four of the season’s first Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, the Brisbane International winner, registered an impressive 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 win over Tsonga.

(ANI)