Is Nadhiya starrer ‘Thiraiku Varadha Kadhai’ a lesbian story? 

Chennai, Oct 21: Nadhiya starrer ‘Thiraiku Varadha Kadhai’ will be released for Deepavali. The movie would lock horns with Karthi starrer ‘Kashmora’ and Dhanush’s ‘Kodi’.

‘Thiraikku Varatha Kathai’ is directed by Veteran Malayalam director Thulasidas and it is a women-centric story which includes Nadiya, Kovai Sarala, Eden Kuriakose and Subhiksha, among others. Some Sexy and lesbian scenes in this film were taking place.

In the film censor board have decided to remove some Lesbian scenes.

“I was keen on casting Nadiya Moidu for the lead role of a police commissioner and she agreed to do the role after reading the story,” says Thulasidas.

Heaping laurels on her, he said, “Believe me, she is a complete professional. Her commitment and the way she behaves on the sets is a lesson for all. The new generation actresses should emulate her qualities. The film has all the ingredients to make it a happy viewing.”

The Movie Got a U/A certficate.