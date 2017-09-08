Nadirsha likely to be arrested soon as Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Dileep’s friend?

Kochi/Kerala, September 8: The Kerala High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea submitted by Nadirsha, a friend of actor Dileep and one of the accused in the Malayalam actress abduction and molestation case.

Nadirsha has approached the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking anticipatory bail, alleging that the Kerala Police is threatening him with an arrest. According to certain reliable sources from police, Nadirsha is likely to be arrested soon.

Nasdirsha was asked to be present before the police for interrogation on Wednesday. Later he was admitted to the hospital, being suffered from chest pain. Reportedly, his current health condition is due to acidity.

However, the investigating team has decided not to question Nadirsha at the hospital. He would be questioned once he is discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, the investigation team had questioned Nadirsha along with Dileep for about thirteen hours in connection with the same case.

The investigating team has found that many of Nadirsha’s remarks were false. Thus the investigating team has asked him to appear before the interrogation team.

Popular Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested on July 10, under the charge of various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy in the abduction case of a Malayalam actress. The court has rejected his bail plea thrice.

Two of the key accused — Pulsar Suni and his accomplice involved in the actual abduction — were arrested a week after the abduction.

The incident reportedly took place when the actress was returning from a shoot, on February 17.