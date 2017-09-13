Nadirsha’s bail plea postponed; Actress molestation case investigation to end within 2 weeks: Lokanath Behera

Kochi/Kerala, September 13: The Kerala High Court has postponed the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea submitted by Director Nadirsha over the actress abduction and molestation case to September 18.

While considering Nadirsha’s bail plea, the High Court has launched criticism over the police investigation team. The High Court asked when the investigation on the actress abduction case would be over.

For this question from the Court, the Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera answered that the investigation would be completed within two weeks.

Due to certain health issues, Nadirsha has admitted to a private hospital Kochi during last week. But later it was revealed that he had just a problem of acidity. He was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening. There were rumours spreading that Nadirsha was abducted by the police from the hospital itself.

Another accused and Nadirsha’s friend, actor Dileep was arrested on July 10, under the charge of various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy. His bail plea has been rejected thrice.

Dileep would be submitting his bail plea for the fourth time tomorrow, as informed by his advocate.

Two of the key accused — Pulsar Suni and his accomplice involved in the actual abduction — were arrested a week after the abduction.

The incident reportedly took place when the actress was returning from a shoot, on February 17.