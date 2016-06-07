Nagaland: Bikers against women exploitation reaches Dimapur

Dimapur, June 7 : A 53 year-old woman from Mumbai on a Harley Davidson landed here on Sunday to campaign against women exploitation called “Bikers against women exploitation”.

She was accorded with a warm welcome by the Motrocycles Club Nagaland (NCA), at Clock Tower Junction, and the bikers gang rode upto Medziphema, about 30 kilometers from Dimapur town carrying the banner of ‘ Bikers against women exploitation.’

After her husband’s demise eight years ago, Shailja Gupta, on her bike gifted by her late husband, initiated this campaign which was kicked off in New Delhi two months ago.

“Exploitation means suffering and I have suffered a lot in the Indian patriarchal society and I have seen so many economically independent Indian women being harassed and exploited whether at home or work place,” Shailja told ANI.

“If women are not strong, the home will not be strong, the family will not be strong and ultimately the nation will not be strong”, she added.

When asked whether she faced any harassment from her late husband, she did not give a direct comment but said her late husband treated her fine all along.

As per official reports, there has been a significant increase in violence against women in Nagaland in the last five years.