Nagaland celebrates World Oral Health Day

Kohima/Woka, March21:“World Oral Health Day” was organized in various districts under the theme “Live Mouth Smart” on March 20.

In Kohima the directorate of Health and Family Welfare held the programme at its conference hall, wherein Dr. N. Savino elaborated on the theme “live mouth smart” emphasizing that mouth was essential a window to general health and freedom from preventable pain well into old-age.

He spoke on preventive measures, such as good oral hygiene, regular dental check-ups and by self-managing oral disease risk factors like smoking, alcohol, sugar etc.

Earlier the programme was chaired by principal director, DHFW, Dr. L. Watikala followed by a short presentation by additional director & SNO, NOHP,Dr. N. Savino and vote of thanks by director (Health), Dr. John Sweyievisa.

In Wokha, the programme was held at St. Peters School Longsa, Wokha district on March 20.

A press note by sr. dental surgeon & DOHO (NOHP), Dr. Meribeni Odyuo stated that a short introduction on the theme and its significance in maintaining good oral health for life by adopting good oral habits, safeguard oral health by avoiding risk factors such as tobacco and unhealthy diets were delivered. She emphasized that no matter the age, oral health was vital to general health and well being.

Dr. Mhonthung Tungoe highlighted the importance and demonstrated the technique of brushing. Dr. Chumthungo Humtsoe and Dr. Oren Lotha focussed on how to maintain oral health and stressed that timely and routine dental checkups could avoid other health related issues. Altogether 250 students participated in the programme.

Artang Ward Mokokchung: The day was observed at Straightway School, Artang ward in Mokokchung. Resource person, IMDH, Mokochung junior dental surgeon, Dr.Tiasenla Jamir gave a power point presentation on the meaning and importance of oral health, how to live mouth smart, oral hygiene, causes of tooth decay, proper brushing technique and proper diets.

She also advised the students to adopt good oral hygiene methods from early in life and have regular dental check-ups which helps one maintain optimal oral health into old age and ensures one live not only a longer life, but also one free from the physical pain and often emotional suffering caused by oral diseases. Headmistress of the school, Sentiyangla thanked the team for their service.

PHEK: The programme was conducted at District Hospital conference hall Phek on March 20, with senior dental specialist DH Phek, Dr. Reyosalu Lase Vizo as the resource person. Through power point presentation she enlightened on how to make smart decisions regarding oral health, such as adopt good oral hygiene habits, safeguard your oral health and avoid risk factors.

The resource person also stressed on the golden rules to have healthy & functional teeth which helped in mastication, in singing, blowing, in maintaining symmetrical facial profile in adult and in children. At the program senior child specialist DH Phek, Dr. Wetshelo Tsuha exhorted the participants including medical officers DH Phek, nurses, staffs of DH & CMO office.