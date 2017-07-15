Nagaland goes for PMKSY (IWMP) Batch II culmination programme

Mokokchung, July 14 (DIPR): Mokokchung District, PMKSY (IWMP) Batch II culmination programme organized by Department of Land Resources, Mokokchung was held on July 14 at multi Sports complex, Mokokchung.

Y. Kikheto Sema, IAS, Secretary, Department of Land Resources (DoLR) speaking on the occasion as the chief guest maintain that, the successful culmination of the programme was the outcome of combined effort from the department and the farmers. To build a strong rural economy and to uplift the living condition of the community, farmers should change their old mindset and take up Agro-farming which has better economical returns he added. He also said that, the department is trying to link up with the Rubber board and Coffee board of India in order to set up a stronger marketing avenue. He also stressed on the need to learn, apply and teach the knowledge they acquired from the departmental field workers.

Guest of honour, Sushil Kumar Patel, IAS, Deputy Commissioner Mokokchung, in his address said self sufficiency can be achieved through proper planning and application of modern farming. Mentioning that water is the most important natural resources he said conservation of water sources should be of top priority. Hoto Yeptho, Director, Department of Land Resources Nagaland in his short speech said the department is initiating capacity building through various programmes to assist the farmers. .

Earlier, the chief guest handed over the water shed Development fund to the beneficiaries while Dr. Sashiyangba Kichu District Project Officer, LRD Mokokchung presented an overall review of the PMKSY (IWMP) activities.

The chief guest and officials also inspected the exhibition put up by the Department.