Nagapattinam building collapse: TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami declares Rs 7.5 lakh compensation

Nagapattinam/Tamil Nadu, October 20: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami declared a compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh for the kin of those who are killed in the Nagapattinam building collapse.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had also declared a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh for those who were injured severely and Rs. 50,000 for those victims with minor injuries.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami also assured to give a government job to any one family member of the deceased in the Nagapattinam building collapse tragedy.

Reportedly, eight people have died after the roof of a bus depot’s restroom collapsed in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The deceased were identified as transport workers at the bus depot.

In the tragic incident, three others injured were rescued, who was trapped under the debris.

The police and the rescue team have arrived at the spot immediately and carried out rescue operations. The victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

