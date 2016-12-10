Nagarjuna’s son Akhil gets engaged to Shriya Bhupal in Hyderabad

HyderabadDec10:Akhil Akkineni started dating Shriya Bhupal after meeting her at an event a few years ago. Last year, the couple took their love affair to their parents. Their parent happy for love couple decision. Akhil’s fiancé Shriya Bhupal is a fashion designer.

Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni and his girlfriend Shriya Bhupal got engaged on Friday night in a private ceremony at GVK House in Hyderabad.

The engagement is reported to have been a close affair as only families from southern film fraternity were invited. The event also had Anup and playback singer Ankit Tiwariperforming.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that the couple will have a destination wedding, mostly likely in Italy. The reports also suggest that the marriage will be a grand function with nearly 600-odd guests flying to Italy from all around the world.

While Akhil has dates planned and things are going as per schedule, his sibling NagaChaitanya’s wedding with Samantha has been delayed for some time. Speaking at a press conference a month back, Nagarjuna had said Chaitanya’s wedding has been postponed to 2017 as the family is waiting for an “auspicious date” for the nuptials.

Samatha, who attended the ceremony, wished the couple. “Congratulations to the most lovely couple. May you have the most beautiful life together @AkhilAkkineni8 #shriya,” she posted on Twitter.