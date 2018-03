Nagpur, July 13: A person was reportedly beaten up by a mob on suspicion of carrying beef in Nagpur’s Bharsingi village.

The incident took place on Wednesday at 11.30 a.m.

Bharsingi comes under the jurisdiction of the Jalalakheda Police Station.

The police team reached the spot as soon as they got the information. No arrests have been made as of yet though.

An investigation into the case is underway.

(ANI)