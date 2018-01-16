Nagpur police reassures; CBI judge Loya died of heart attack

Nagpur (Maharashtra), Jan. 16: On Tuesday the Nagpur police comes out with a statement that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge Justice B H Loya’s death was due to a heart attack.

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, Shivaji Bodkhe said the police had undertaken a thorough investigation into the case and reached the conclusion after receiving the postmortem and forensic reports.

“Nagpur police undertook a thorough investigation. BH Loya’s death was due to a heart attack; postmortem and forensic reports confirmed the same,” Bodkhe told media reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government handed over documents in a sealed cover in connection with Loya’s death to the Supreme Court.

A division bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, was hearing the plea filed by three petitioners, Aneeta Shenoy, Shehzad Poonawalla and a journalist.

All the three petitioners have sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged mysterious death of the judge.

Asserting that the “matter was very serious”, the top court had, earlier, asked the Maharashtra government to submit the postmortem report of the deceased CBI judge.

Loya, who according to the official records died in December 2014 because of a cardiac arrest, was presiding over the CBI court in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in which BJP president Amit Shah was one of the accused.

However, in November 2017, Delhi based Caravan magazine broke a story that revealed that there were signs that multiple hospital documents related to his death may have tampered. The family of Loya expressed its suspicion over various developments before and after his death.

It should be noted that Justice MB Gosavi, who replaced Loya in the CBI court, discharged Amit Shah less than a month after the judge’s death. He found that the BJP Chief’s name had been dragged in the case for political reasons.

The much-talked-about story on developments around BH Loya’s has now assumed greater proportions in light of the historic press conference by the Supreme Court’s four senior-most puisne judges who accused the chief justice of India, Dipak Misra, of allocating work to judges “selectively to the benches “of their preference”, bypassing senior judges in the process.

Justice Gogoi told journalists that the press conference was prompted by issues surrounding the death of special CBI judge Loya.

(With ANI Inputs)