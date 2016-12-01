Nagrota Attack: Need of the hour is collective effort to have fool-proof security system

Jammu, Nov 30: The second deadly terror attack on India was executed on the same day when the neighbouring country Pakistan got a new Chief Army Staff in General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Don’t you see a strong message when the Nagrota Army in Jammu and Kashmir was attacked?

And that is the same reason why India’s former home secretary and the present MP RK Singh said that the policy of the new officer will be the same as that of his former chief.

The attack at Tuesday morning is probably an opening shot sending sings of taking the charge as the Army chief in Pakistan. As the attack, masterminded by the Pakistani Army and implemented by its ‘non-state’ agents, took place when Sharif was still in charge – he handed over the command to Bajwa on Tuesday afternoon.

Moreover, Sharif in his farewell speech had indirectly threatened India saying, “I want to warn India that considering Pakistan’s policy of patience and restraint as its weakness will be dangerous for India.”

However it a need of the hour to cross check the security lapses as it is the second attack after Uri. The death of 26 Indian soldiers since 29 September is a clear indication. Instead of boasting about the surgical strike, the government should take immediate steps to have a fool-proof security system at Line of Control.

Aversion or affinity towards current political dispensation must not cloud our judgement on the efficacy of the strikes, which were carried out by a professional army unit and was the culmination of an extraordinary synchronisation of efforts. It was also a welcome departure from India’s reflexive stoicism towards Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attacks. The rush to call it “ineffective” stems from a lack of understanding of the operation’s objectives.

Bajwa takes the charge with a reputation of being a pragmatist. He brings in a worthy experience of serving as a Commander FCNA (Force Command Northern Areas) of Gilgit-Baltistan and as General Officer Commanding of 10 Corps (the Rawalpindi-based Pakistani Corps responsible for operations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir), his tenure was a period of relative quiet following the 2003 ceasefire accord between India and Pakistan.

If sources are to be believed, Pak PM Nawaz Shariff chose to the powerful post jumping above two officers who were already in the process. The appointment is purely a political one though none can doubt his professional experience and sincerity.

Some hand-written posters in Urdu were also seized. These read “Afzal Guru shaheed ke inteqaam ki ek aur kisht”.

Except the fact that they had come from Ban Toll plaza side towards Udhampur, it is still unknown how they managed to enter Indian territory. The army officers, however, said that their first priority was to sanitise the entire area, adding such analysis as to how and where they came from can be done later.

Seven armymen, including two officers, were killed when three terrorists in police uniform stormed into the premises of 166 Medium Regiment unit, throwing grenades and firing indiscriminately at the sentry on the main gate facing the Jammu-Srinagar national highway during wee hours of Tuesday. While one officer and three soldiers were killed during initial firefight with the terrorists, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that another officer and two soldiers got killed while neutralising a hostage-like situation emerging due to the presence of two women and two children, besides 12 soldiers, in the unit.