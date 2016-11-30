Nagrota terror attack: Pakistan in denial cannot bring down jawan’s morale by cowardly acts, says Nirmal Singh



Srinagar, November 30: Describing the deadly terror attack on an army base camp in Nagrota as Pakistan’s ‘desperation’, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Wednesday said Islamabad cannot break the morale of the Indian Army by such ‘cowardly acts’.

Talking to ANI, Singh said, “It is a cowardly act on the part of the Pakistan and it shows their desperation. In clear terms Pakistan cannot break our morale because we are resort to fight out militancy and terror and we are doing it.”

“As of now the operation is almost over but the search operation is going on. Till now two officers and five jawans have been martyred, three terrorist have been eliminated. There is a possibility there might be some other also. There is no firing as of now but search operation is on to meet out any eventuality,” he added.

Meanwhile, blinds (unexploded shells) were destroyed at the site of the deadly terror attack on an army base in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, by a bomb disposal team during the combing operations that are still underway.

Extensive combing operations resumed today morning in Nagrota, where terrorists attacked an army base in which seven defence personnel lost their lives.

Army spokesman, Lt. Col Manish Mehta said that search and combing operation began with first day light.

A group of heavily-armed terrorists in police uniform stormed an army unit in Nagrota in morning hours yesterday, triggering an intense gunbattle that lasted for hours.

Seven army personnel, including two officers, were killed in this attack before three terrorists were killed in an armed stand-off which also involved a hostage-like situation with 12 soldiers, two ladies and two children being held captive. (ANI)