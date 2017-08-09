Nail-biting battle reveals with suspense behind Ahmed Patel's path to Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi, August 9: The battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress to three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat has taken everyone at the peak of excitement on Tuesday.

The victory chart for BJP shows that Amit Shah, who finally debuted as an MP in the Parliament, with Smriti Irani.

It was the fight between BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput along with the senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

Patel seized all attention in the particular event by the end of the night. He managed to clinch a close battle, returning to the Upper House of the Parliament for a fifth term.

Here we can see some quick look at how the events unfolded and the suspense that followed. An hour later into the Rajya Sabha polls, Shankersinh Vaghela the former Congress leader revealed in public that he did not vote for Ahmed Patel.

He added that “Who votes for a losing side – the Congress?” He declared that Patel will lose the election and not even win 40 votes in the current election. Also, the next step started to emerge the reports of cross voting with two Congress legislators, Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghavji Bhai Patel – voted for BJP.

Shailesh Bhai Parmar the Congress member approached the Election Commission, arguing to reject the votes of Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghavji Bhai Patel for violating election procedures. Connecting to this, Parmar claimed that they showed their ballot paper to others beyond the approval of representatives of the Congress party. But the DM Patel the Returning officer (RO) in Gujarat rejected his request.

A body of Congress delegates including RS Surjewala and RPN Singh arrived the election commission’s office in the evening. They declared that the Returning Officer had rejected the objections without considering the significance of the objections, as the two voters violated the secrecy of votes by not complying with the voting procedure. the delegation

The delegation claims to verify the video recording of the election procedure following the above development in the election. , the election commission asked the RO DM

The Election Commission asked the Returning Officer DM Patel not to declare the result before checking the video footage.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Arun Jaitley met the Election Commission and claimed that the “the concept of secrecy in elections to Rajya Sabha is no more valid because the Parliament itself has made elections to the Rajya Sabha through the open ballot.

Accepting all the demands by the Congress, the Election Commission announced the vote of two Congress members as invalid. It further clarified that delegates can show their ballot paper only to the authorised party representatives. But DM Patel then separated the two votes as the votes are invalid, before declaring the final result. Out of 182 total votes, 172 were cast in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats. Apart from this, Amit Shah and Smriti Irani won their Rajya Sabha seats easily with 46 votes each. Patel managed to secure 44 votes, by defeating the Congress defectors and BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput.

Yesterday’s Gujarat Rajya Sabha election 2017 observed several interesting facts that were bent at every corner. Around six Congress legislators with Shankersinh Vaghela exited the party and joined BJP, the party then flew out its 44 MLA to Karnataka in a bid to save its legislatures from BJP.