Naked  man in Times Square dances, screams about Donald Trump

New York, July 1: A naked man climbed the TKTS booth at New York City’s Times Square as commuters made their way to work during rush hour on Thursday morning.

According to police, the man appeared to be emotionally disturbed, and first responders took him to Bellevue Hospital after he jumped from the rear ledge of the famous red staircase. He will undergo psychiatric evaluation and will not be charged at this time, NYPD officer Brian Magoolaghan told CNN.

Witnesses who gathered around the area were quick to take to social media, documenting the man jumping, dancing and running from the police.

Another person live streamed the incident on Periscope (NSFW), garnering more than 20,000 views.

Reports on Twitter claimed the man was shouting that he was looking for Donald Trump, who will be visiting New Hampshire today.