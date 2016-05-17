Naked selfies till I die: Kim Kardashian

New York, May 17: Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian has promised fans to keep sharing naked selfies online.

Kim attended the 2016 Webby Awards at the Cipriani Wall Street here where she got the inaugural Break the Internet Award for “unparalleled success online” and for inventing “a new type of celebrity”, reports eonline.com.

In her acceptance speech, Kim said: “Naked selfies until I die.”

The award is “in recognition of her unprecedented success online and the bold and creative ways she has used the Internet, social media, apps and video to connect with a truly global audience”.

In March, Kim shared online a topless photograph with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

In the image, shared by Kim on Twitter, the two celebrities posed for a selfie while defiantly giving middle-finger salutes.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star had previously shared a naked selfie with the caption: “Liberated”.

The selfie drew mixed reactions, with singer Bette Midler challenging Kim to put her selfies to work “for a good cause”.