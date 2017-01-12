Nalgonda youth, allegedly sexually assaulted six minor girls

NALGONDA, Jan 12: A 20-year-old youth, who allegedly sexually assaulted six minor girls, was thrashed by locals of Nalgonda town but he managed to escape.

The incident took place at Sundaraiah Colony in Nalgonda town. The accused sexually exploited the six girls, four of them aged below 10 years, for the past few days but the incident came to light only on Tuesday.

According to police, K Naghabhushanam, a Class 7 dropout, assists his father, who is an Oggu Katha artiste. He used to lure the girls, all students of a school located near his house, after school hours and sexually assaulted them. All the victims are aged between four and and nine years. “After luring the girls to come to his house, he would show them porn content on his mobile and abuse them sexually,” police said.

On Tuesday, a Class 9 student told her ordeal to her school teacher who, in turn, informed her parents. As the parents of the other girls also came to know about the sexual abuse of their children, they went to Nagabhushanam’s house on Tuesday and thrashed him. They left the place with the idea of lodging a complaint with the police on the following morning (Wednesday). But by then Nagabhushanam and his parents fled the place. Nalgonda DSP Sudhakar said the accused used to threaten girls at knife-point and harass them.