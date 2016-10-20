Names of persons killed in fire cracker accident in Sivakasi

October 20, 2016 | By :

Chennai, October 20: Nine people were killed and over 15 injured after a godown of fire crackers catches fire in Sivakasi town in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, the accident took place when the firecrackers were being transported in a lorry.

Twenty vehicles were damaged and a hospital close to the godown was also affected.

Patients in the hospital were immediately evacuated and the fire was also brought under control by the firefighters, reports India Today.

3 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The names of the people died in the incident are:

Baskar

Sornakumari

Devi

Kamarchi

Pushphalakshmi

Valarmathi

Janakiraman

Ganeshan

Shanmugaraj

Tags: , ,
Related News
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Four Rohingyas, including three children killed after fire at Rohingya camp
Kamala Mills fire: MoS Home says strict action will be taken against guilty
Fire in UP’s Lucknow: Two dead after fire in hosiery godown
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in UP’s Kanpur, 6 fire tenders on spot
Fire at Kolkata Life Insurance Corporation office under control, no injuries reported
Top