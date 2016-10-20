Names of persons killed in fire cracker accident in Sivakasi
Chennai, October 20: Nine people were killed and over 15 injured after a godown of fire crackers catches fire in Sivakasi town in Tamil Nadu.
According to sources, the accident took place when the firecrackers were being transported in a lorry.
Twenty vehicles were damaged and a hospital close to the godown was also affected.
Patients in the hospital were immediately evacuated and the fire was also brought under control by the firefighters, reports India Today.
3 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The names of the people died in the incident are:
Baskar
Sornakumari
Devi
Kamarchi
Pushphalakshmi
Valarmathi
Janakiraman
Ganeshan
Shanmugaraj
