Nandan Nilekani, wife signs pledge, donating half of their wealth to charity

Bengaluru/Karnataka, November 20: Seven years after Bill gates and Warren Buffet pioneered the Giving Pledge, a pledge that around 171 ultra-wealthy people have vowed to give away at least half their wealth. Now, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini Nilekani became the fourth witness to pledge from India.

I’m amazed by how @NandanNilekani has lent his entrepreneurial passion to philanthropy. I’m delighted to welcome him and his wife Rohini to the Giving Pledge. pic.twitter.com/cvf9JHmb37 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 20, 2017

Bill Gates said that not only Nandan Nilekani, Rohini Nilekani are contributing their precious time and effort in this but it will also help in attracting more people in this. Both of them are giving us strong hopes to strengthen this idea in India and involve high percentage of successful people and create platforms for an even broad philanthropy.

The Indians who signed the Giving Pledge are Azim Premji of Wipro, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon and PNC Menon of Sobha Developers.

Nandan and Rohini Nilekani wrote in the pledge that wealth comes out with a huge duty and is deployed for the larger public interest.

According to sources, Nandan and Rohini Nilakeni said that we have been doing philanthropy for almost 20 years. But by signing the Giving Pledge, it will help us to join many people who are coming together and thinking about how to solve the world’s large problems.

Bill Gates and Warren Buffet announced and signed the pledge with about 40 global billionaires in 2010. Bill Gates and Warren Buffet were preaching philanthropy and also encouraged people to fight poverty and promote equitable growth.

Nandan and Rohini Nilekani hoped that the money that is being given will help in nurturing tech-enabled collaborative initiatives involving the government, entrepreneurs, non-profits and individual citizens.

The signatures in the Giving Pledge are free to direct their philanthropy to causes they feel most drawn to. This pledge is not a binding agreement but it is only a voluntary and moral commitment.