Los Angeles, Sep 27 : Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have parted ways after being in a relationship for 11 years.

The duo, who have two children together — Alexander and Samuel — announced their breakup in a joint statement on Monday, reports people.com.

“Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple,” the duo said in the statement.

“It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship.

“While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy,” the statement further read.

Watts and Schreiber will both star in the upcoming Chuck Wepner biopic “Bleeder”, that will release in spring.