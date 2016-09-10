Napalm girl Kim Phuc,the girl in the picture now

Hanoi,Sept10:Forty-three years ago, the world was stunned by an image of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl running naked through the streets, screaming in pain. Her clothes had been burned from her body by an accidental napalm drop by South Vietnamese forces. As she ran, photographer Nick Ut captured the iconic image that would come to represent the horrors of the Vietnam War.

Ut’s photograph was published the following morning on the front page of The New York Times and later received the Pulitzer Prize. But the photograph also served as the beginning of a life-long relationship between Ut, now 66, and the girl, Kim Phuc, now 53.

Just last month, Ut and Phuc were reunited again in Miami, where Phuc had traveled to undergo a series of laser treatments at the Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute in an effort to mitigate the damage and affects of her scar tissue. Ut, whom Phuc refers to as “Uncle Ut,” was there to document the process.

“He’s the beginning and the end,” Phuc told the AP. “He took my picture and now he’ll be here with me with this new journey, new chapter.”

Kim Phuc and photographer Nick Ut pictured together at a dinner in Phuc’s honor.

Kim Phuc began laser treatments in 2015, performed by Dr. Jill Waibel of the Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute. The treatments are designed to soften the thick scar tissue on Kim’s left arm and back, creating microscopic holes through which blood can flow. The procedures are painful—Kim called it “10 out of 10″—but she was hopeful that her body will heal and ease the pain. She underwent her fifth such procedure in May 2016

