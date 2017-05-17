Napkin Vending Machine and incinerators made mandatory in higher secondary schools

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17: There will be action against higher secondary schools which do not have adequate toilets and napkin vending machines for girls. This would be imposed on all government-aided and unaided schools by May 31st. The general education secretary said that there would be action against schools other than that. In the circular of the Ushatitis.

The circular says schools have separate drinking water bottles, toilets, napkin vending machines, inserator or waste treatment system for boys and girls, with clean drinking water and proportion to the number of children. These should be part of the norms for approval of the conduct of the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools.

The school officials should ensure that all schools have these facilities at school. Strict action should be taken against the heads of unemployed schools. HAS and VHSE have all these facilities before the new schools start functioning. The Directors should check and make sure.

There were complaints that higher secondary school hours in the state were causing health problems. A group of students filed a complaint last year by the victims of the scam. The Commission issued an instruction to provide schools with the necessary facilities for students. That is why the Government has given strict instruction before the start of the new academic year.