Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel Summoned by Kolkata Police

Kolkata, July 04: The police have issued summons to Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel to appear before it for interrogation.

“We have sent an email to Mr. Samuel, asking him to appear before us for questioning within seven days,” Joint Commissioner (crime-additional charge) Vishal Garg said on Friday.

This is the second summons to be sent to Mr. Samuel. Earlier, the Economic Offences Wing of the Detective Department had summoned him. In his reply to the first summons, Mr. Samuel urged the police to withdraw it. His request, however, was turned down.

Earlier, senior Trinamool Congress leader and Minister Sovan Chatterjee’s wife Ratna Chatterjee filed a complaint against Narada News, alleging that the sting operation had “damaged” the reputation of her family. Mr. Chatterjee, also the Mayor of Kolkata, was among the Trinamool leaders purportedly seen accepting money in the video footage of the sting.

In the wake of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement of a probe despite a being filed PIL at the Calcutta High Court, the court said its decision in the case would be final.