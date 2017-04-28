Narada sting: Enforcement Directorate files case against TMC leaders

New Delhi, April 28: After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), now the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in the Narada sting case. The ED is likely to summon them soon for questioning. Last week, the CBI registered a First Information Report in the Narada sting operation case against TMC leaders Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy and ten others.

The FIR additionally records Sultan Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Kakoli Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, Sovan Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Aparupa Poddar and serving IPS officer Syed Hussain Meerza. The Supreme Court had rejected a request of by the West Bengal government testing the Calcutta High Court’s request. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress boss Mamata Banerjee on Monday reacted to the FIRs and called it a “political” amusement. She included that a name a FIR did not demonstrate blame.

Prior to March 17, the Calcutta High Court requested a CBI test into gift charges against top TMC parliamentarians and pastors. Responding to the court’s request, Mamata said that she will advance against the court arrange in a “higher legal”. Prior to April 2016, the court had framed a three-part advisory group to test the disputable tapes.

Narada News, driven by its editorial manager in-boss Matthew Samuel, had prior discharged three arrangements of recordings of its sting operation, where beat TMC pioneers were professedly observed tolerating fixes from writers acting like agents. The decision party had expelled the tapes as “doctored” and said the ‘messy traps divisions’ of its political rivals were behind the “spread” battle. (ANI)