Narada sting: Police summons Narada News CEO

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Muchipara Police on Saturday summoned Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel to appear before it on June 27.

Talking to media Samuel said, "The Police asked me three questions and put me sitting over there for such a long time, the same question they asked me first day. Yesterday they asked me 10-12 questions about my bank statement."

He further said that he will co-operate with the police and will come up with the documents asked by them later in the month.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kolkata Police questioned Samuel in connection with a case of an alleged extortion call to a former Bihar MP.

Talking to the media outside airport, Samuel said he will not react on anything except the registered case.

"I got summon from the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). So, for that purpose I am here. I couldn't come because of health reasons. Let's see what is going to happen. They can only ask about the case which has been registered, but I will not answer anything about the sting operation," he said.

Samuel had created a political furore after releasing videos of a sting operation allegedly conducted by him that showed people resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal receiving money.

The CBI is probing the matter on a Calcutta High Court order and has registered FIRs against 12 senior Trinamool leaders, including lawmakers and ministers and an IPS officer.

It was claimed in the FIR that an ex- lawmaker of Bihar was asked to pay Rs. five crore failing which a sting operation footage of him allegedly accepting bribe would be made public.

The extortion call was allegedly made from a hotel in Muchipara area of the city.

Samuel had earlier been asked to appear before the police by April 20, but he had then sought time claiming that travelling for him was prohibited as doctors had advised him complete bed rest for at least three months after a surgery. (ANI)