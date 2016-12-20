Narendra Modi advertising Chinese company Paytm, says RJD chief Lalu Prasad

Patna, December 20: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for openly “advertising” Paytm, which is jointly owned by a Chinese company.

“Has there been any Indian PM, who openly advertises Chinese company and says do Paytm,” Lalu tweeted in Hindi.

The former chief minister of Bihar said by Paytm, Modi meant “Pay to Me.”

Chinese company Alibaba has a 40 per cent stake in Paytm, which has been widely used by people after demonetisation.

“PM post is a matter of dignity and respect.”

Earlier too, Lalu has attacked Modi for demonetisation and blamed him for over 100 deaths due to it across the country.

He has announced he will launch a protest by December 28 followed by a rally here. IANS