Narendra Modi afraid I will explode this balloon, claims Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], December 14: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is terrified him as he would reveal all of his wrong doings.

“I have already said before the Prime Minister is personally terrified of me being allowed to open my mouth inside the Lok Sabha, because I have information on the PM that is going to explode his balloon,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Reiterating that the opposition has always been ready for discussion, Gandhi alleged that the government of not having a proper debate.

“For the last month, we have been trying to hold a discussion in the parliament house. We have discussed with the speaker to allow a discussion dispensing all rules. Pretty much, unconditionally, we are ready to have a discussion, but the governmentt is not interested in having a discussion,” he said.

“I would request the government to allow the entire opposition to speak in the house, because he owes this country an explanation,” he added.

Criticising the Prime Minister’s move to demonetise high-denomination notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000, Gandhi said the Prime Minister personally took the decision.

“He has taken a decision against the poor people of the country. He has destroyed million lives and he is answerable. He has personally taken this decision,” said Congress vice-president.

Demanding an explanation from the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi asked to let opposition have a say in Lok Sabha.

“He cannot keep running away to pop concerts, to public meetings. This is a democracy. He owes the country an explanation and he owes us, the entire opposition, a space in discussion in Lok Sabha,” he said.

On December 9, Rahul Gandhi came up with another such bombarding statement saying that if he would speak on demonetisation in parliament, then the ruling regime would be hit by an “earthquake.” (ANI)