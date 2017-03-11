Narendra Modi-Amit Shah win, says Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani contacted PTI news agency for posting Modi-Nitish picture, gets the picture removed.

New Delhi, March 11: Union textile minister Smriti Irani (caught in a particularly pensive moment) on the UP win: This is a win of Modi-ji’s leadership and Amit Shah-ji’s hard work. It has broken all barriers of religion, caste, creed etc.

BJP president and the architect of the party’s win in UP Amit Shah: It is a victory of BJP’s ideology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-poor and development policies.

Union minister Uma Bharti to NDTV: Three years ago, I never thought this was possible… It was six months ago that I started believing we would get over 300 seats. Polarisation on religion and caste is not possible any more. Rahul and Akhilesh could not do it. The Ram temple issue is not a divisive issue. Modiji will find a solution that everyone will like.

