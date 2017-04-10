Narendra Modi, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull holds delegation-level talks on development.

New Delhi, April 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull asserting that both the leading nations are on the path of growth and development. “Our ties are strong and will be stronger because of this visit. Cooperation in education and research is one of the most important aspects of relations between India and Australia,” Modi told the media during his ceremonial reception at the President House.

Modi further added that both countries recognised the central value of education and innovation in the prosperity of our societies. “We took a number of forward-looking decisions to further strengthen our partnership, including holding soon the next round of negotiations on our comprehensive economic cooperation agreement,” said Modi.

India and Australia have inked six agreements in areas including combating terrorism, civil aviation security, sports, health and medicine and satellite navigation. Earlier this morning, the visiting dignitary was accorded ceremonial reception at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning.