Narendra Modi calls for meeting with 3 service chiefs as Pakistan’s ceasefire violations continue

New Delhi, Nov 08: PM Narendra Modi calls for a meeting of all 3 service chiefs in the wake of heavy unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

There was heavy firing on in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri in J-K today by Pakistan.

Close to 13 years after the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan came into force, the number of ceasefire violations has gone up in the last couple of months.

Out of the 151 incidents of ceasefire violations on the LoC this year, 110 of them have happened since September.

More than half of these ceasefire violations have taken place after the Armys Special Forces conducted surgical strikes across the LoC on September 29 to destroy terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).