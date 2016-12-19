Narendra Modi has fire-bombed the poor : Rahul Gandhi at Jaunpur rally

Jaunpur, Dec 19: Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Highlights of the speech…

— In the last few months, PM Modi has given 60 per cent of India’s wealth to one per cent of India’s population.

— The decision made on Nov 8 was not against black money or corruption, but against farmers, the poor.

— Narendra Modi ne 99% gareeb imaandar logon se bina pooche unka khoon nikal diya.

— Modi Murdabad slogans should not be used in Congress meetings, as Modi is the PM. We will defeat him politically. ‘Murdabad’kattarpanthi bolte hain, RSS ke log bolte hain. Modi ji Hindustan ke pradhanmantri hain, unke saath rajnetik ladai hai, lekin murdabad bolna Cong party ka kaam nahin hai.

— 8 November ke baad Rs 1200 crore ki toffee Modi ji ne Mallya ko di.

— 50 families pay for PM’s campaign. 50 parivaaron ke paas Hindustan ke dhan ka sabse bada bhaag hai, ye Narendra Modiji ke den hai. In parivaaron ke log Narendra Modiji ke saath America, China jaate hain, unke jahaaaz mein baithte hain.

— Maine Modi ji ko kaha kisaan ka karza maaf karo, unhone sawaal ka jawaab nahin diya, ek shabd nahi kaha. Ameer logon ka karza maaf karte ho, aap Hindustan ke kisaan ka karza maaf karo. People are asking where is Malltya.

— It’s not a surgical strike but fire bombing against the poor. Poor are begging after note ban.