Narendra Modi fulfilled promise of 'transparent politics' through budget: BJP.

New Delhi, Feb. 1:The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget presented by the Centre and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the promise made in 2014 General Elections of bringing transparency in politics.

“This budget is women, poor-friendly budget and Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled his promise made in 2014 to bring in transparency in politics,” BJP national president Amit Shah said.

Echoing similar views, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar termed the budget as revolutionary.

“This is a revolutionary budget as its main aim is farmer and poor welfare. The government ensured good governance. This is an important step taken in regard to cleaning the political system. This will bring changes,” he said.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha today, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the agenda of the government for the next year is to Transform, Energise and Clean India- TEC India.

He said TEC India seeks to transform the quality of the governance and quality of life of people, energise various sections of the society and clean the country from the evils of corruption, black money and non-transparent political funding.

Jaitley said the overall approach of the budget has been to spend more in rural areas, infrastructure and poverty elevation and yet maintain fiscal prudence.(ANI)