Narendra Modi government working for certain Industrialists and not for the country’s farmers: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 22 : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the central government of working for certain industrialists and not for the country’s farmers.

It said the AAP will soon raise the issue of farmers’ plight across the nation and corner the BJP-led central government.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Ashish Khetan said Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh’s statement that the Centre cannot ensure 50 per cent profit over input cost to farmers is a betrayal of their trust.

Khetan was referring to media reports which quoted the union Minister as saying that ensuring 50 per cent profit over the input cost to the farmers is not feasible.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party election manifesto promised 50 per cent profit to farmers over the input cost through the Minimum Support Price mechanism.

The AAP leader, who is also Vice-Chairman of Delhi Dialogue Commission, said the BJP had now officially announced that they are going back on the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the farmers during the 2014 elections.

The AAP leader said the Narendra Modi government is backtracking on its promise only to ensure that the business of particular business houses is not affected.

“The picture is clear now. Modi ‘sarkar’ is a government of Adani and Ambani and not the farmers,” he said.

“We will raise this issue in Punjab, where assembly elections are scheduled next year. Either the Modi government should fulfill its promise or they should apologise to the farmers,” Khetan added.