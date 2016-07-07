Narendra Modi highlights areas of cooperation between India and Mozambique

Mauto (Mozambique), Jul 7 : A ceremonial welcome and discussions with President Filipe Nyusi marked the beginning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mozambique on Thursday.

Mozambique is the first nation to be visited by Prime Minister Modi on his 5-day Africa tour.

Talking on India-Mozambique ties, Modi said, “Our shared struggles and suffering under colonial oppression brought our two countries together.”

“India was one of the strongest supporters of Mozambican independence,” the Indian PM said.

Talking at the Joint press meet, the PM said, “Mozambique has already been one of the gateways for Indian investments into Africa. Our partnership is also driven by a convergence of capacities and interests.”

“We agreed to put cooperation in agriculture on the fast track. We are also strengthening our partnership in food security,” the PM added.

The PM highlighted, “Health care is another area where India’s capacities and Mozambican needs match well.”

“I am particularly happy about our agreement to facilitate youth and sports cooperation and exchanges,” Modi said.

Highlighting the increase in global terror, PM Modi said, “President Nyusi and I recognize that terrorism is the gravest security threat facing the world today. President and I have today agreed to strengthen our defense and security relationship.”

Talking about the cooperation between the to countries, the Indian Prime minister said, “In Mozambique’s march towards economic prosperity, India will walk every step of the way. We will be a trusted friend