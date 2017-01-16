Narendra Modi led selection committee to decide next Central Bureau of Investigation director today

New Delhi, Jan. 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led selection committee will meet today to decide on the name of next Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director.

Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar will also attend the meeting.

The meeting of the selection committee is expected to finalise the name to head the premier investigating agency of the country.

Currently Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of 1984-batch, is holding the additional charge of the director CBI.

Asthana’s appointment as the interim chief of the CBI has been challenged in the Supreme Court as after the enactment of the Lokpal Act, the director of the agency has to be appointed by the collegium of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India or his nominee and the Leader of the Opposition. (ANI)