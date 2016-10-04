Narendra Modi may meet crack commandos who carried out surgical strikes

New Delhi, Oct 04: Members of the Armys crack commandos who carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are likely to fly down to the national capital in the coming days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wants to personally congratulate the team, reports the Economic Times.

The ET reports that the troops are likely to be invited to New Delhi in the coming days as per the schedule and availability of Modi, who has closely monitored the entire operation from conceptualisation to the public announcement by the Director General of Military Operations on September 23.

The prime minister has so far maintained silence on the surgical strikes.

He had also quietly met soldiers of the 21 Para Special Forces last year, days after they executed cross-border operations in Myanmar to take down militant training camps.

Close to 50 troops had crossed into Myanmar to target insurgent camps after an Army convoy was targeted in Chandel, killing 18 troops.