Narendra Modi misleading BRICS with ‘mothership of terrorism’ attack: Sartaj Aziz

Lahore, Oct 17: Adviser to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz has alleged that India has no moral ground to talk about counter-terrorism efforts and pointing fingers.

In a statement released by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aziz said that “Modi is misleading his BRICS and BIMSTEC colleagues”, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Pakistan is the ‘mothership of terrorism” Aziz alleged that the Indian leadership was desperately trying to hide what he termed as “brutalities” in Kashmir.”

The UN and OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) have rejected Indian attempts to equate Kashmiris’ movement for self-determination with terrorism,” the adviser remarked, adding that the United Nations has repeatedly emphasised that people fighting for their self-determination cannot be categorised as terrorists by the occupying state.

Aziz further said that Pakistan joins all the members of BRICS and BIMSTEC in condemning terrorism and reaffirms its full commitment to fight the menace of terrorism without discrimination.

He alleged that Pakistan is a victim of “Indian interference and subversive activities”, which are aimed at destabilising the country.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the BRICS Summit yesterday, launched a veiled attack at Pakistan saying, “Tragically, the mother-ship of terrorism is a country in India’s neighbourhood.”