Narendra Modi; Most Talked About Politician On Facebook

New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most talked-about politician on Social media giant Facebook from February 19 to February 28 followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

According to the ranking conducted by Facebook, which is based on the number of unique people engaging in conversation related to leaders, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was placed in the third position, while Indian National Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi took the fourth place.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati on fifth and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav at the sixth position.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was the most talked political party with 64 per cent. Indian National Congress with 45 per cent and Samajwadi Party (SP) with 15 percent completed the list.

These rankings and percentage are based on the number of unique people engaging in conversation related to political parties.

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh’s Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mohd Azam Khan became the most talked about candidate during February 19 to February 28 on Facebook.

Azam Khan was followed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and absconding Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Gayatri Prajapati on second and third spots respectively.

Aam Aadmi Party parliamentarian Bhagwant Singh Mann, human rights activist and one of the candidates in Manipur assembly elections, Irom Sharmila and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav took fourth, fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Defense with 46 percent was the most talked about issue on Facebook, followed by crime (40 percent), industry (30 percent), health and welfare (12 percent) and economy (9 percent).

–IANS