Narendra Modi ‘personally’ involved in corruption: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 14 : Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was himself involved in graft. He said he wanted to reveal it in Parliament but was prevented by the ruling majority from speaking there.

“I have personal information regarding corruption involving the Prime Minister. If I will speak, his balloon will burst. He is scared. Modi is personally terrified with the information I have,” Gandhi said.

“It is personal corruption of the Prime Minister. Thus, they (the government) are not allowing me to speak in Parliament,” Gandhi added.

The Congress leader was speaking to reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. Leaders of other opposition parties were also at the media conference.