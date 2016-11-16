Narendra Modi is running a Government for 15 people: Rahul Gandhi

Bhiwandi, Nov 16: Rahul Gandhi takes on PM Modi in Bhiwandi. The Congress vice-president was granted bail by a Bhiwandi court Wednesday in a criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged remarks on RSS’ alleged involvement in the Mahatma Gandhi’s murder.

Rahul said that Narendra Modi is running a government for 15 people. “India is queuing up, but Modi is smiling and crying. Mark my words, Modi will take your money give it to the rich. There are no rich people in queue,” Rahul said reacting to the PM’s claim that the poor were sleeping peacefully, while the rich were queuing up.

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on a personal surety and next date of hearing has been set for January 28.