Narendra Modi salutes spirit of differently abled on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

New Delhi, December 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the determination of the disabled people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“I salute determination of our Divyang sisters and brothers and convey my best wishes to them,” Modi tweeted.

“Let us continue our ongoing efforts with renewed vigour and create a nation where both accessibility and equality prevail,” he said.

Since 1992, the UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities has been celebrated annually on December 3 across the world.

IANS