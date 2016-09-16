Narendra Modi should visit Bengluru to console Tamils in Bengaluru, says PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

Chennai, September 16: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday demanded that the Karnataka and Central governments should compensate Tamils in Bengaluru affected by the violence in the wake of the Cauvery issue.

In a meeting with President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi, the Dharmapuri MP also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh visit Bengaluru to console the affected, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ban on the bandh, the communal forces in the State openly called for a bandh on September 9, which was indirectly supported by the state government.

“In addition to Tamils being attacked in many places, their properties were ransacked and destroyed. In the meanwhile, the Karnataka government had approached the Supreme Court with an appeal against releasing water to Tamil Nadu sighting Law and Order situation in the State. The Supreme Court not only had condemned the Karnataka government for not abiding by the verdict, it also had ordered to ensure the safety of people living in Karnataka,” Mr Anbumani said.

The Karnataka government could have actually averted the violence against Tamils instead they let the riots continue, he alleged.

Noting that The Union government is duty bound to ensure that the situation in Karnataka is brought under control and the Tamils living there feel confident about their safety, he demanded that the Prime Minister and Home Minister visit Bangalore immediately and oversee the affected areas and console the Tamils living in the city.