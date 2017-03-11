Narendra Modi to arrive at BJP Headquarters in Delhi at 4 pm

: And here’s what’s happening in the PM’s constituency, Varanasi.

The BJP and its allies appear poised to sweep all the five assembly segments which together form Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency as well as the three adjoining ones falling in the district.

As per trends available till noon, the BJP is leading by a comfortable margin in all the three urban seats it had won in 2012 – Varanasi Cantt, Varanasi South and Varanasi North. Modi had camped in his constituency for three days, held roadshows and addressed several rallies to reach out to voters in the district.

The party is also heading towards victory in the predominantly rural Rohaniya, a seat where the party had polled less than 10 per cent votes five years ago.

The party candidate Saurabh Shrivastava has established a comfortable lead of over 37,000 votes. In Varanasi South, the BJP’s Dr Neelkanth Tiwari leads with over 43000 votes.

The BJP’s allies Apna Dal (Soney Lal) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party too have respectively established handsome leads in Sevapuri, which falls under Varanasi, and Ajagara, which comes under Chandauli.