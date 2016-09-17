Narendra Modi turns 66 today; check out who wished him

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 66th birthday today, has been greeted by the prominent personalities of the nation, including singers, Bollywood stars and sports icons.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari greeted him and Chief Justice of India T S Thakur met him in Gandhinagar to extend his wishes.

‘I thank Honourable Rashtrapati ji for his kind birthday greetings. My gratitude to Vice President Shri Hamid Ansari for his wishes,’ the PM tweeted on Saturday.

I thank Honourable Rashtrapati ji for his kind birthday greetings. @RashtrapatiBhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2016

Modi met his mother in Gandhinagar on Saturday and sought her blessings.

Prominent personalities like Lata Mangeshkar, Madhuri Dikshit, Amitabh Bachchan, Kailash Kher, P Gopichand, P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Vinod Rai, Jagdish Bhagwati, Arvind Panagariya and Sri Sri Ravishankar sent their good wishes to the prime minister on the Narendra Modi App.

People who have worked with the PM, have shared their personal anecdotes which highlighted his qualities of leadership, attention to minute details and of being a good listener.

To get the entire country involved and give them an opportunity to wish their prime minister on his special day, a particular section has been created in the Narendra Modi App which will enable people to send their wishes directly to him.

People can send customised greeting card through the in which one can use their own photos with the Prime Minister in making this card.

One can also take pledge towards various causes to help in nation building.

The user will also get a personalised video in return once the card is sent through the app.