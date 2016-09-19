Narendra Modi very upset over Uri attack

New Delhi, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to be extremely upset with the Uri attack, a senior Union Minister tells our sources in Delhi. The minister, who attended this morning’s meeting with the PM said that Modi was in a retaliatory and aggressive mood. The minister said that he had never seen the PM in such a mood in the last two years.

Modi asked sharp questions about the recourse to the Uri attack and the minister tells us that he is quite sure that something is brewing in his mind on the lines of his comment in the immediate aftermath of the attack — that those responsible will not go unpunished.